We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Moves -0.18%: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) standing at $11.18, reflecting a -0.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.21% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.16%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.89%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 1.06% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's loss of 0.91% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of CleanSpark will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.09, reflecting a 350% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $151.88 million, reflecting a 105.82% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.18 per share and a revenue of $788.8 million, demonstrating changes of +169.23% and +108.14%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CleanSpark should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. CleanSpark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CleanSpark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 62.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.37 of its industry.
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 70, this industry ranks in the top 28% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.