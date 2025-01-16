We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Gained Today
Williams-Sonoma (WSM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $199.13, moving +0.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.
Shares of the seller of cookware and home furnishings have appreciated by 6.7% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Williams-Sonoma will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2.87, indicating a 5.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.32 billion, indicating a 1.96% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
WSM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.29 per share and revenue of $7.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +11.57% and -2.29%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Williams-Sonoma. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Williams-Sonoma is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Williams-Sonoma is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.95. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.85.
It is also worth noting that WSM currently has a PEG ratio of 3.02. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Home Furnishings industry stood at 2.18 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Retail - Home Furnishings industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.