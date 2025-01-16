We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why the Market Dipped But Cloudflare (NET) Gained Today
The latest trading session saw Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) ending at $114.82, denoting a +0.3% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.16%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.89%.
The the stock of web security and content delivery company has risen by 4.93% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Cloudflare will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 6, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.18, up 20% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $451.8 million, showing a 24.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 17.17% higher. At present, Cloudflare boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Cloudflare is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 136.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.24, which means Cloudflare is trading at a premium to the group.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 33, this industry ranks in the top 14% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.