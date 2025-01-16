We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Roku (ROKU) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Roku (ROKU - Free Report) reached $75.16, with a -1.79% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.89%.
The the stock of video streaming company has fallen by 2.5% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.71% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Roku in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.44, indicating a 20% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.15 billion, up 16.37% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Roku. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher. Currently, Roku is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
