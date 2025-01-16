We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Amkor Technology (AMKR) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Amkor Technology (AMKR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $25.46, indicating a +0.71% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.89%.
The chip packaging and test services provider's shares have seen a decrease of 1.06% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.15% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.
The upcoming earnings release of Amkor Technology will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Amkor Technology is projected to report earnings of $0.37 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 22.92%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.65 billion, down 5.78% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Amkor Technology. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Amkor Technology is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Amkor Technology is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.32. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.75 of its industry.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 140, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.