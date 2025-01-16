We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest market close, Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) reached $160.66, with a -0.54% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the construction supply company had gained 6.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, down 38.31% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.88 billion, indicating a 6.43% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.42% decrease. Currently, Builders FirstSource is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Builders FirstSource has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.49 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.23, so one might conclude that Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that BLDR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Retail industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.48 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.