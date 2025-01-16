We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Albemarle (ALB) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Albemarle (ALB - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $94.32, demonstrating a -0.87% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the specialty chemicals company had gained 5.09% over the past month. This has outpaced the Basic Materials sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Albemarle in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 12, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.36, reflecting a 119.46% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.4 billion, down 40.69% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Albemarle. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.57% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Albemarle presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Albemarle has a Forward P/E ratio of 54.47 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 13.57.
We can also see that ALB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.4. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Chemical - Diversified was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.34 at yesterday's closing price.
The Chemical - Diversified industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, putting it in the bottom 9% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
