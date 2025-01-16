Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Bank OZK (OZK) Q4 Earnings

Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) reported $412.34 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. EPS of $1.56 for the same period compares to $1.50 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.06% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $408.04 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.45, the EPS surprise was +7.59%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Bank OZK performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 4.3% compared to the 4.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 33.7% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 35.2%.
  • Total Average Interest-Earning Assets (FTE): $35.16 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $34.87 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $32.94 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $30.23 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $382.72 million compared to the $382.02 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $379.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $377.78 million.
  • BOLI income- Increase in cash surrender value: $5.81 million versus $5.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Gains (losses) on sales of other assets: $0.58 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Loan service, maintenance and other fees: $8.79 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.46 million.
  • Trust income: $2.63 million compared to the $2.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Bank OZK have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

