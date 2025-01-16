Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $3.74, demonstrating a -1.06% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 9.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Jumia Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Jumia Technologies. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Jumia Technologies holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


