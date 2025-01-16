We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Vital Farms (VITL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
Vital Farms (VITL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $43.14, indicating a +1.1% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.21% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.61% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 7.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.56% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Vital Farms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.15, reflecting a 11.76% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $160.4 million, reflecting a 18.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Vital Farms. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Vital Farms presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Vital Farms currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.18, so one might conclude that Vital Farms is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
