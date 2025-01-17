See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Mid-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns
Investors interested in comparatively less risky returns through exposure to both growth and value securities may opt for mid-cap blend mutual funds. While mid-cap funds are expected to offer the best of both large- and small-cap ones, blend funds, also known as "hybrid funds," aim for value appreciation by capital gains. Companies with market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion are generally considered mid-cap firms.
Moreover, mid-cap funds are believed to provide higher returns than their large-cap counterparts while witnessing a lower level of volatility than the small-cap ones. Blend funds provide significant exposure to both growth and value stocks. These funds owe their origin to a graphical representation of a fund's equity-style box.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, viz., Ave Maria Value (AVEMX - Free Report) , Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock (FMCSX - Free Report) and Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv (VSEQX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Ave Maria Value fund invests primarily in common stocks believed to be priced at a discount to their true value. It invests the majority of its net assets in companies meeting its religious criteria. AVEMX invests in securities of companies of various market caps.
Ave Maria Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 9.4%. As of July 2024, AVEMX held 32 issues, with 16.1% of its assets invested in Texas Pacific Land Corp.
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock fund seeks long-term growth of capital. FMCSX invests most of its assets in common stocks of companies with medium market capitalization.
Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock has three-year annualized returns of 6%. Nicola Stafford has been one of the fund managers of FMCSX since 2017.
Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv seeks the maximum long-term capital growth by investing primarily in the stocks of small and midsize companies. VSEQX adviser uses computer-driven valuation models to assess valuation criteria such as earnings and cash flow.
Vanguard Strategic Equity Inv has three-year annualized returns of 7.2%. VSEQX has an expense ratio of 0.17%.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of mid-cap cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
