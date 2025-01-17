Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Designer Brands (DBI - Free Report) designs, produces and retails footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 61.1% downward over the last 60 days.

AerSale (ASLE - Free Report) provides an integrated, diversified aviation aftermarket products and services for aircraft owners and operators to realize savings in the operation, maintenance and monetization of their aircraft, engines and components. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 25% downward over the last 60 days.

Alps Electric (APELY - Free Report) is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 60 days.

