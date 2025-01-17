We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why You Should Add AAR Stock to Your Portfolio Right Now
AAR Corp.’s (AIR - Free Report) robust presence in the aerospace Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul ("MRO") market, solid liquidity and low debt are strong positives. Given its growth prospects, AIR makes for a solid investment option in the Aerospace sector.
Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
Growth Projections & Surprise History of AIR
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings per share is pegged at $3.75, which indicates year-over-year growth of 12.6%.
The consensus estimate for fiscal 2025 sales is $2.76 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 18.9%.
It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.90% in the last four quarters.
AAR Stock’s Debt Position
Currently, the company’s total debt to capital is 45.51%, better than the industry’s average of 54.03%.
AIR’s times interest earned (TIE) ratio at the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was 1.53. A TIE ratio of more than one indicates that the company will be able to meet its interest payment obligations in the near term without any problems.
AIR’s Liquidity
AIR’s current ratio at the end of the fiscal first quarter was 2.68. A current ratio of greater than one indicates the company’s ability to meet its future short-term liabilities without difficulties.
AIR’s Focus on the MRO Market
The commercial aerospace industry has been witnessing a solid increase in the utilization of existing aircraft, which, in turn, has been driving the demand for aircraft maintenance. To reap the benefits of the growing MRO prospects, AAR has been making notable efforts. The company broke ground on additional hangars in Miami, FL, and Oklahoma City, OK, in March and April 2024, respectively. These larger capacity hangers will increase AAR’s existing footprint through increased efficiency and improved throughput.
AIR Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of AIR have gained 16.5% in the past month compared with the industry’s 2.4% growth.
