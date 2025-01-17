See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider
Fidelity Advisor Equity Growth A(EPGAX - Free Report) . EPGAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.93%, management fee of 0.52%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 18.39%.
Principal Capital Appreciation R5(PCAQX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. PCAQX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With five-year annualized performance of 14.8%, expense ratio of 0.69% and management fee of 0.43%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
American Funds Washington Mutual Investors R5(RWMFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RWMFX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. RWMFX has an expense ratio of 0.31%, management fee of 0.22%, and annual returns of 12.26% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.