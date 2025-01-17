We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why You Should Add OGE Energy Stock to Your Portfolio Now
OGE Energy's (OGE - Free Report) strategic investments are expected to strengthen its infrastructure, which should further boost its performance. The company also benefits from grid enhancements. Given its growth opportunities, OGE Energy makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.
Let’s explore the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company a strong investment pick at the moment.
OGE’s Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 0.5% to $2.16 in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales is pinned at $2.84 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 6.4%.
OGE’s long-term earnings (three-to-five-year) growth rate is 5.18%.
Debt Position of OGE
Currently, the company’s total debt to capital is 53.29%, much better than the industry’s average of 59.8%.
The time-to-interest earned ratio at the end of the third quarter of 2024 was 2.7. The ratio, being greater than one, reflects OGE Energy’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.
Dividend History of OGE
The company has consistently increased shareholders' value by paying regular dividends. Currently, its quarterly dividend is 42.125 cents per share, resulting in an annualized dividend of $1.685. Based on utility earnings, the company targets a dividend payout ratio of 65-70%. The current dividend yield is 3.98%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.21%.
OGE’s Focus on Investments
OGE Energy is the largest electric utility in Oklahoma. It is pursuing an aggressive investment strategy to upgrade its infrastructure and provide seamless services to its customers. The company plans to spend $6 billion between 2024 and 2028. For 2024, OG&E has allocated $1.1 billion, which includes $870 million for strengthening its transmission, distribution and grid expansion operations.
In 2023, the company’s grid enhancement investments saved an average of more than 320 minutes of interruption to customers. Moreover, its automated restorations saved more than 6.2 million customer minutes of interruption.
OGE’s Stock Price Performance
In the past six months, the company’s shares have risen 14.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 1.5%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same industry are Vistra (VST - Free Report) , IDACORP (IDA - Free Report) and WEC Energy Group (WEC - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
VST’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.4%. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 7.1% for the trailing four quarters.
IDACORP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.31%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDA’s 2025 EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 8.3%.
WEC Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.55%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS implies a year-over-year improvement of 7.8%.