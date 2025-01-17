We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BASF Coatings Unit Partners With BMW Group for Aftersales Network
BASF SE’s (BASFY - Free Report) coatings unit’s premium refinish brands, Glasurit and R-M, have been selected by BMW Group among its preferred paint brands for its aftersales network. This collaboration includes 50 markets where BMW Group is not present with its private label.
This strategic partnership will help BASF to contribute to the future of body shop sustainability by leveraging its ability to enhance speed and sustainability in the refinishing process by simplifying certain 3-stage colors into 2-stage colors. Glasurit 100 Line and R-M Agilis belong to BASF’s premium portfolio, standing out for exceptional performance. These products are expected to reshape the future of body shops worldwide.
BASF Coatings offers BMW and MINI body shops an extensive range of refinishing solutions, ensuring efficiency and high quality. Additional training solutions will equip BMW Group’s body shop painters and owners with the required skills to foster a sustainable environment within their operations.
BASFY’s shares have lost 4.7% in the past year, the same as the industry’s decline of 4.7%.
BASFY’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
BASF currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
