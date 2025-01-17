J.B. Hunt Transport Services' ( JBHT Quick Quote JBHT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.53 fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The earnings miss naturally disappointed investors, resulting in the stock declining in double digits in aftermarket trading on Jan. 16. The bottom line increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar .
Mixed Bag for J.B. Hunt: Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, Revenues Surpass
J.B. Hunt Transport Services' (JBHT - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $1.53 fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.62. The earnings miss naturally disappointed investors, resulting in the stock declining in double digits in aftermarket trading on Jan. 16. The bottom line increased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Stay up-to-date with all quarterly releases: See Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Total operating revenues of $3.15 billion narrowly beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.13 billion but declined 4.8% year over year. The decline was mainly due to lower fuel surcharge revenues and yield pressure in its Intermodal segment. Total operating income for the reported quarter increased 2% year over year to $207 million.
JBHT’s Segmental Highlights
Intermodal division generated quarterly revenues of $1.6 billion, down 2% year over year. Our estimate was $1.57 billion. Intermodal volume increased 5% year over year. Transcontinental network loads increased 4%, while eastern network loads increased 6% compared with the fourth quarter of 2023. Operating income decreased 10% year over year owing to lower yields.
Dedicated Contract Services segment revenues fell 5% from the year-ago period to $839 million, owing to a 4% decline in average trucks and a 1% reduction in productivity (revenue per truck per week). Our estimate was $850.5 million.
Productivity, excluding fuel surcharge revenues, increased 2% from a year ago, driven by increases in contracted indexed-based price escalators. Segmental operating income increased 5% year over year.
Integrated Capacity Solutions revenues decreased 15% year over year to $308 million, just ahead of our estimate of $305.5 million. Segmental volumes decreased 22% year over year. Revenue per load increased 9% year over year, owing to increases in both contractual and transactional rates, as well as changes in customer freight mix.
Segmental operating loss was $21.8 million compared with an operating loss of $24.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. ICS carrier base decreased 10% year over year, largely caused by changes to carrier qualification requirements.
Truckload revenues fell 7% year over year to $182 million, below our estimate of $195.3 million. Excluding fuel surcharge revenues, segmental revenues fell 3%, due to a flat load volume and a 2% decline in gross revenue per load excluding fuel surcharge revenues.
At the fourth-quarter end, total tractors were 1,919, compared with 1,958 a year ago. Trailers in the segment were 12,895 compared with the year-ago quarter’s figure of 13,561. Segmental operating income increased to $8.6 million from a modest operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Final Mile Services revenues fell 6% year over year to $228 million, lagging our estimate of $240.3 million, due to weakness in demand across many of the end markets served. Operating income increased 7% year over year, owing to the decline in segment revenues, along with higher purchased transportation and insurance-related costs.
Liquidity & Buyback Details of JBHT
J.B. Hunt exited 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $47 million compared with $53.3 million at the end of 2023. Long-term debt was $977.7 million compared with $1.33 billion at the end of 2023.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, JBHT purchased roughly 489,000 shares for $86 million. As of Dec. 31, 2024, JBHT had approximately $882 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.
JBHT’s Zacks Rank
Currently, J.B. Hunt carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
