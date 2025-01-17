We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Eastern Bankshares (EBC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (EBC - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share, indicating an increase of 200% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $210.25 million, representing an increase of 31.4% year over year.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Eastern Bankshares metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency ratio (Gaap)' should arrive at 62.0%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Total interest-earning assets-Average' to reach $23.58 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $20.35 billion in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $177.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $133.31 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Noninterest Income' at $33.71 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $26.74 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Debit card processing fees' stands at $3.85 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.40 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust and investment advisory fees' will reach $12.88 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Service charges on deposit accounts' to come in at $10.47 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.51 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other' will likely reach $5.70 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.61 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $180.92 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $137.79 million.
Shares of Eastern Bankshares have demonstrated returns of +4.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EBC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>