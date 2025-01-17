We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to East West Bancorp (EWBC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, East West Bancorp (EWBC - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.13 per share, reflecting an increase of 5.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $654.31 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.1%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some East West Bancorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest margin' should arrive at 3.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $71.31 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $65.51 billion.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio' of 35.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 44.4%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Leverage ratio' at 10.6%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.2%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total capital ratio' will reach 15.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted efficiency ratio' stands at 33.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 33.1% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tier 1 capital ratio' reaching 14.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.3%.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total nonaccrual loans' will likely reach $161.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $102.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total nonperforming assets' should come in at $204.54 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $114.02 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $84.03 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $79.90 million.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Income' to come in at $571.36 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $574.83 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Deposit account fees' will reach $26.30 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter last year.
