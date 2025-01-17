We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Elevance Health (ELV) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Elevance Health (ELV - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $3.82 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 32%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $44.67 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Elevance Health metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Premiums' will reach $36.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service fees' at $2.09 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.6% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Net investment income' will reach $532.37 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product revenue' will reach $5.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +10.2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Medical Membership - Total' to come in at 45.98 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 46.96 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Medicare - Medicare Advantage' should arrive at 2.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.05 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Medicaid' stands at 9.06 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.5 million.
Analysts forecast 'Medical Membership - Federal Employees Health Benefits' to reach 1.66 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1.64 million in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' of 2.94 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2.97 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Commercial Risk-Based - Individual' reaching 1.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.03 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Benefit Expense Ratio' will likely reach 92.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 89.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Commercial Fee-Based' should come in at 27.33 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27.07 million.
