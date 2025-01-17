We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Columbia Banking (COLB): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Columbia Banking (COLB - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.65 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 47.7%. Revenues are expected to be $491.6 million, down 5.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Columbia Banking metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $48.46 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $47.84 billion.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 53.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 64.8% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin' will reach 3.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-performing loans and leases' at $149.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $112.90 million.
Analysts forecast 'Total non-performing assets' to reach $174.59 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $113.94 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total noninterest income' will likely reach $59.00 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $65.53 million.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $432.64 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $453.62 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Financial services and trust revenue' will reach $5.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.01 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Net interest income (FTE)' to come in at $433.93 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $454.73 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Service charges on deposits' will reach $18.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.35 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'BOLI income' of $4.28 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $4.33 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Card-based fees' stands at $15.03 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $14.59 million in the same quarter last year.
