Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of American Airlines (AAL) Q4 Earnings
Analysts on Wall Street project that American Airlines (AAL - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 120.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $13.42 billion, increasing 2.7% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects a downward revision of 56.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some American Airlines metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Passenger' will reach $12.30 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Other' should come in at $906.03 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Cargo' will reach $204.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.9% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Passenger revenue- Domestic' reaching $8.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger revenue- Latin America' will likely reach $1.69 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger revenue- Total International' will reach $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.8%.
The consensus estimate for 'Passenger revenue- Pacific' stands at $295.57 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.8%.
Analysts forecast 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel - Total' to reach 13.96 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13.24 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items - Total' should arrive at 17.47 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.77 cents.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Passenger load factor (percent) - Total' at 84.3%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.6% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes - Total' of $2.3 per gallon. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.06 $/gal in the same quarter last year.
Analysts expect 'Passenger revenue per ASM - Total' to come in at 17.24 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 17.21 cents in the same quarter last year.
