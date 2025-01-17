We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gear Up for Sallie Mae (SLM) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Sallie Mae (SLM - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 23.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $372.3 million, declining 3.5% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Sallie Mae metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 5.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5.4% in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' should come in at $29.92 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.52 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Income' of $371.53 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $385.89 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Other income' stands at $23.59 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $20.87 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $26.09 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $57.11 million.
Over the past month, Sallie Mae shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SLM will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.