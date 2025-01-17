We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Teledyne (TDY) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies (TDY - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $5.23 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 3.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.45 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Teledyne metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Instrumentation' should arrive at $351.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Engineered Systems' will reach $106.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Digital Imaging' will reach $797.97 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' at $192.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Sales- Instrumentation - Test and Measurement Instrumentation' of $81.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales- Instrumentation - Environmental Instrumentation' stands at $127.21 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Sales- Instrumentation - Marine Instrumentation' should come in at $142.33 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Operating Income- Instrumentation' to come in at $96.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.70 million.
Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Digital Imaging' to reach $134.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $134.30 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income- Aerospace and Defense Electronics' reaching $55.25 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $90.70 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Income- Engineered Systems' will likely reach $10.42 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Non-GAAP Operating Income- Digital Imaging' will reach $180.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $182.20 million in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Teledyne here>>>
Shares of Teledyne have experienced a change of +1.5% in the past month compared to the -2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), TDY is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>