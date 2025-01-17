We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into SouthState (SSB) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that SouthState (SSB - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.73 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $435.63 million, exhibiting an increase of 3.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The current level reflects an upward revision of 32.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific SouthState metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)' will reach 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.5%.
Analysts expect 'Efficiency Ratio' to come in at 56.6%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 63.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Total Nonperforming loans' stands at $187.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $121.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets' to reach $41.60 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.47 billion in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Nonperforming Assets' should come in at $194.01 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $184.12 million in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $360.77 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $354.23 million.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Noninterest Income' will likely reach $74.74 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $65.49 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts predict that the 'Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)' will reach $362.31 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $354.89 million.
SouthState shares have witnessed a change of -0.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), SSB is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>