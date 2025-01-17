We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Insights Into Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 7.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.08 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 19.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Freeport-McMoRan metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Indonesia' will reach $2.34 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.6%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Molybdenum' reaching $260.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +66.1% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- South America copper mines' should come in at $1.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- North America copper mines' at $1.40 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Average realized price per pound - Copper' to come in at $4.20. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.81.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - South America' should arrive at 5.83 Mlbs. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5 Mlbs in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Production in millions of pounds - Molybdenum - By-product - North America' of 7.50 Mlbs. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 7 Mlbs in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - North America' to reach 4.20 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5 Koz.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Sales in thousands of ounces - Gold - Consolidated basis' will reach 342.66 Koz. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 549 Koz.
The consensus estimate for 'Sales in thousands of Ounces - Gold - Indonesia' stands at 338.45 Koz. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 544 Koz.
Analysts predict that the 'Sales in millions of pounds - Copper - Total South America' will reach 290.17 Mlbs. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 287 Mlbs.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales in millions of pounds - Copper - Indonesia - Grasberg' will likely reach 392.99 Mlbs. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 397 Mlbs.
Freeport-McMoRan shares have witnessed a change of +4.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FCX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.