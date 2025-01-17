We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to Valley National (VLY) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts forecast that Valley National (VLY - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $0.15 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 31.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $469.49 million, exhibiting an increase of 4.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Valley National metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
Analysts predict that the 'Efficiency Ratio' will reach 57.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 60.7% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Balance - Total interest earning assets' reaching $57.09 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $56.47 billion.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Total non-interest Income' at $58.06 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52.69 million in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income - FTE' will likely reach $411.38 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $398.58 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Insurance commissions' will reach $3.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.22 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Wealth management and trust fees' should arrive at $15.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.98 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus estimate for 'Service charges on deposit accounts' stands at $12.21 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $9.34 million.
Analysts expect 'Bank owned life insurance' to come in at $4.52 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $4.11 million.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income' will reach $410.15 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $397.28 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Valley National here>>>
Valley National shares have witnessed a change of +4.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), VLY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>