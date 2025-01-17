We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About BankUnited (BKU) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, BankUnited, Inc. (BKU - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.71 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $259.7 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.8%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some BankUnited metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Interest-Earning Assets' will reach $34.41 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $34.07 billion.
Analysts predict that the 'Total non-performing assets' will reach $228.82 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $130.58 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total non-performing loans' reaching $225.96 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $127.04 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net interest income before provision for credit losses' of $237.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $217.21 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $22.54 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.09 million.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Other non-interest income' should arrive at $11.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7.37 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Lease financing' will reach $5.41 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $3.72 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income (FTE basis)' at $239.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $221.44 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Deposit service charges and fees' to come in at $5.13 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.39 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for BankUnited here>>>
Shares of BankUnited have demonstrated returns of +5.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BKU is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>