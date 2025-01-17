We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Stay Ahead of the Game With CSX (CSX) Q4 Earnings: Wall Street's Insights on Key Metrics
The upcoming report from CSX (CSX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, indicating a decline of 4.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.58 billion, representing a decrease of 2.6% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 4.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain CSX metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Coal' will likely reach $511.49 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.5%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Intermodal' will reach $523.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.2% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Merchandise- Fertilizers' will reach $132.07 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Merchandise- Chemicals' at $707.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.1% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Margin' should come in at 64.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.1%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per unit - Intermodal' of $713.29. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $767 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Volume - Merchandise - Automotive' to reach 96.02 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 98 thousand.
The consensus estimate for 'Volume - Merchandise - Minerals' stands at 84.82 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 85 thousand in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Volume - Coal' reaching 183.12 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 192 thousand in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Volume - Merchandise - Fertilizers' should arrive at 47.39 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 47 thousand.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Volume - Merchandise - Metals and Equipment' will reach 63.21 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67 thousand.
Analysts expect 'Volume - Merchandise - Agricultural and Food Products' to come in at 123.2 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 120 thousand.
Over the past month, shares of CSX have returned +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Currently, CSX carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.