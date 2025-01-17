We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Ahead of Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that Texas Capital (TCBI - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.07 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 64.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $284.19 million, increasing 15.6% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Texas Capital metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Efficiency Ratio' to reach 68.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 81.9% in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' stands at $29.78 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.61 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total non-performing assets' should come in at $96.12 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $81.40 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Non-accrual loans held for investment' will reach $96.12 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Income' at $233.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $214.72 million.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Non-Interest Income' of $48.79 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $31.13 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will reach $232.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $214.79 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Service charges on deposit accounts' reaching $6.56 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.40 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Other Non-Interest Income' to come in at $9.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.63 million in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Wealth management and trust fee income' will reach $4.30 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3.30 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Texas Capital here>>>
Over the past month, Texas Capital shares have recorded returns of +2.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TCBI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.