Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Citizens Financial Group (CFG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.99 billion, down 0.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.85, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.29% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was +2.41%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Citizens Financial Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $196.61 billion compared to the $197.05 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net charge-offs: $189 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $190.95 million.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% compared to the 2.8% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Return on average common equity: 6.6% versus 6.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Book value per common share: $50.26 versus $50.76 estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Return on average total assets: 0.7% versus 0.7% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.3% versus 65.4% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases: 0.5% compared to the 0.5% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Tangible book value per common share: $32.34 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.75.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio): 10.8% versus 10.6% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 9.4% versus 8.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12.1% versus 11.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Citizens Financial Group here>>>

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have returned +10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise