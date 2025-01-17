Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Regions Financial (RF) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Regions Financial (RF - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.82 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.59, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.14% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +7.27%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Regions Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans: 0.5% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 0.5%.
  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.6% versus 3.6% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $139.22 billion compared to the $138.80 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Common Equity Tier 1 ratio: 10.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 10.6%.
  • Non-performing assets: $942 million versus $859.05 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 56.8% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 56.6%.
  • Non-performing loans, including loans held for sale: $928 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $834.61 million.
  • Tier 1 Capital Ratio: 12.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.9%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 9.9% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9.9%.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $585 million versus $615.08 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis: $1.24 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.23 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Regions Financial have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

