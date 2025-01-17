Back to top

Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Huntington Bancshares (HBAN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.97 billion, up 13.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.34, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.9 billion, representing a surprise of +3.58%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +9.68%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Huntington Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3% versus 3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 58.6% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 61.4%.
  • Net charge-offs / Average total loans and leases: 0.3% versus 0.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $185.22 billion compared to the $183.67 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio: 11.9% compared to the 12.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Tier 1 Leverage Ratio: 8.6% compared to the 8.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Mortgage banking income: $31 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $33.72 million.
  • Customer deposit and loan fees: $88 million compared to the $87.03 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Payments and cash management revenue: $162 million versus $160.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Wealth and asset management revenue: $93 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $94.34 million.
  • Capital markets and advisory fees: $120 million compared to the $82.92 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $1.41 billion versus $1.37 billion estimated by five analysts on average.
Shares of Huntington Bancshares have returned +5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

