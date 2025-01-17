We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Virtu Financial (VIRT) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average
Virtu Financial (VIRT - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, VIRT broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.
The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.
Over the past four weeks, VIRT has gained 6.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.
Once investors consider VIRT's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 3 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.
Investors may want to watch VIRT for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.