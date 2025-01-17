We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Reasons to Add American States Water to Your Portfolio Right Now
American States Water’s (AWR - Free Report) strategic investments in infrastructure upgrades will allow it to provide quality services to its expanding customer base. Given its growth opportunities, AWR makes for a solid investment option in the utility sector.
Let us focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment option at the moment.
Growth Projections of AWR
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AWR’s 2025 earnings per share (EPS) indicates year-over-year growth of 10.71%.
AWR’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 1.85%.
AWR’s Systematic Investments
Strategic capital investments are making AWR’s infrastructure stronger and more resilient. The company has plans to invest $573.1 million in the 2025-2027 period to further strengthen its operation.
AWR’s Solvency Ratio
The times interest earned ratio at the end of third-quarter 2024 was 3.9. The ratio, being greater than one, implies the company’s ability to meet future interest obligations without difficulties.
Dividend History of AWR
The company’s objective is to increase the dividend and witness a CAGR of more than 7% in the long term. Currently, American States Water’s quarterly dividend is 46.55 cents per share, up 8.3% from the previous quarter’s 43 cents. The new dividend resulted in an annualized dividend of $1.862 per share. The company’s current dividend yield is 2.52%, better than the Zacks S&P 500 composite’s 1.53%.
AWR’s Price Performance
In the past year, the stock has lost 2.1% compared with the industry’s 2.6% decline. The slackness in price offers a good opportunity to add the stock at low rates.
Other Stocks to Consider
A few other top-ranked stocks from the same sector are Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) , OGE Energy (OGE - Free Report) and Atmos Energy (ATO - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present.
D’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days.
OGE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5.18%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 EPS indicates year-over-year growth of 4.75%.
ATO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.01%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 EPS has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days.