See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Strong Housing Market Data for December
Economic & Earnings Commentary
Pre-market futures are up again today, after taking a breather Thursday following Wednesday’s relief rally on softer Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers. The Dow has now climbed into positive territory over the past month of trading; all major indexes are in the green year-to-date. The Dow is up another +238 points, while the S&P 500 has gained +44. The Nasdaq is leading again, +238 points, and the small-cap Russell 2000 is up +19 at this hour.
Treasury bond yields have come down over the past trading week — by 19 basis points (bps) on the 10-year and 16 bps on the 2-year. Currently, we’re situated at +4.572% on 10s and +4.225% on 2s. These continue to reflect another downward interest rate move from the Fed at some point in the first half of this year.
Housing Starts/Building Permits Mixed for December
For headline Housing Starts last month, we see the best performance since February of last year: 1.499 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units heartily outperformed the 1.33 million expected. This follows the previous month’s slightly upwardly revised 1.294 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units, which represents the weakest monthly print since June of 2020.
Single-family starts grew by +2% month over month, but Multi-family — which had been cooling off due to oversupply in recent months — stormed back, +59% for December. With mortgage rates remaining above +7% for now (unless interest rates start coming down again), homebuilders see a need for more rental units; thus the growth on the Multi-family side.
Preliminary (meaning subject to change on future revisions) Building Permits for December — a proxy for future Housing Starts — strode higher than expectations to 1.483 million seasonally adjusted, annualized units. This is still down from the prior month’s downwardly revised 1.49 million. That said, it’s better for the housing market to be closer to 1.5% than 1.4%.
What to Expect from the Market Next Week
As you hopefully know, markets will be closed Monday in observation of the birthday of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr. Tuesday will bring us earnings results from Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) after the closing bell, but otherwise — aside from a new LEI report, Existing Home Sales and Consumer Sentiment — it will be a fairly quiet week. Big Q4 earnings reports from companies like Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) don’t come out until the following week.