Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Atlas Energy's Dune Express Conveyor System Completes First Delivery

Read MoreHide Full Article

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) , a U.S.-based proppant and logistic services provider to the energy industry, announced that it has achieved a milestone by completing the first commercial delivery of sand from its Dune Express conveyor system. The 42-mile-long Dune Express conveyor system is located in the Permian Basin, a prolific oil and gas basin in the United States.

Dune Express has delivered the sand that was produced at the company’s Kermit facility to the End-of-Line loadout facility in New Mexico. The delivery of the proppant was completed on Jan. 12, 2025. The fully-electric Dune Express conveyor system has been highlighted as a major advancement in oilfield logistics by the company. Atlas believes that the conveyor system will improve the speed of sand delivery in the Permian Basin region, enhancing efficiency and reliability for operators in the region.

Proppants are critical for recovering oil and gas from wells. Atlas manages 14 proppant production facilities in the Permian Basin. The company has an overall production capacity of approximately 29 million tons per year.

AESI’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

AESI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energysector are Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) ,TechnipFMC plc (FTI - Free Report) and Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG - Free Report) . Sunoco currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while TechnipFMC and Cheniere Energy carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sunoco LP is one of the largest distributors of motor fuel in the United States. The partnership distributes fuel to independent dealers, commercial customers, convenience stores and distributors. Its current distribution yield is greater than that of the industry's composite stocks, providing unitholders with consistent returns.

TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. The company’s total backlog witnessed a high of $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2024, indicating an 11.1% increase from the previous year’s level. This growing backlog ensures strong revenue growth for FTI.

Cheniere Energy is involved in LNG-related businesses, which include LNG terminals and natural gas marketing. The company has achieved a milestone with the first production of liquefied natural gas from the first LNG train of its Corpus Christi Stage 3 Liquefaction Project. The project, which includes seven midscale LNG trains, aims to expand the production capacity of the Corpus Christi Liquefaction facility. This expansion is expected to enhance Cheniere's position in the rapidly growing global LNG market, enabling the company to meet the rising demand for LNG, both in the United States and internationally.


Zacks' 7 Best Strong Buy Stocks (New Research Report)


Valued at $99, click below to receive our just-released report
predicting the 7 stocks that will soar highest in the coming month.


Click Here, It's Really Free

Published in

energy oil-energy