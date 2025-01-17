We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Atlas Energy's Dune Express Conveyor System Completes First Delivery
Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI - Free Report) , a U.S.-based proppant and logistic services provider to the energy industry, announced that it has achieved a milestone by completing the first commercial delivery of sand from its Dune Express conveyor system. The 42-mile-long Dune Express conveyor system is located in the Permian Basin, a prolific oil and gas basin in the United States.
Dune Express has delivered the sand that was produced at the company’s Kermit facility to the End-of-Line loadout facility in New Mexico. The delivery of the proppant was completed on Jan. 12, 2025. The fully-electric Dune Express conveyor system has been highlighted as a major advancement in oilfield logistics by the company. Atlas believes that the conveyor system will improve the speed of sand delivery in the Permian Basin region, enhancing efficiency and reliability for operators in the region.
Proppants are critical for recovering oil and gas from wells. Atlas manages 14 proppant production facilities in the Permian Basin. The company has an overall production capacity of approximately 29 million tons per year.
