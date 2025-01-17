5 Crypto-Centric Stocks to Gain Big From the Ongoing Bitcoin Rally

Key Takeaways Bitcoin has crossed the $100,000 mark again after hitting an all-time high of $106,533 in December. Stocks of companies closely tied with Bitcoin gives investors exposure to gains of the cryptocurrency. Nvidia, Robinhood Markets, Shopify, Interactive Brokers and Coinbase all stand to gain from a Bitcoin boom.
It was a stellar 2024 for stocks, but volatility returned to markets in the final weeks of December and is persisting. However, the cryptocurrency market has held its nerves, with Bitcoin (
BTC) resuming its northbound journey following a slight hiccup after hitting an all-time high in December.
Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 again on Wednesday following the release of the December consumer price index (CPI) data that showed inflation slowing slightly at the end of the year. The enthusiasm surrounding cryptocurrencies has soared in recent months, following Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. Presidential election as many see his pro-crypto stance to help Bitcoin attain fresh highs.
Given the upbeat sentiment, investing in Bitcoin-centric stocks like
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , Robinhood Markets, Inc. ( HOOD Quick Quote HOOD - Free Report) , Shopify Inc. ( SHOP Quick Quote SHOP - Free Report) , Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. ( IBKR Quick Quote IBKR - Free Report) and Coinbase Global, Inc. ( COIN Quick Quote COIN - Free Report) would be a smart choice. These stocks have strong growth potential for 2025. Each of these stocks has seen positive earnings estimate revision in the past 60 days. Bitcoin Surpasses $100,000 Again
After hitting an all-time high of $106,533 on Dec. 22, Bitcoin retreated more than 12% in the initial days of January. However, Bitcoin surpassed the $100,000 mark again on Wednesday following positive inflation data and regulatory news that are being seen as bullish for the cryptocurrency.
On Friday morning, Bitcoin surpassed $102,000 and was hovering around 101,600 at the time of writing this article.
The surge came as fresh data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rising 0.4% month over month in December, slightly higher than analysts’ expectations of a rise of 0.3%. On a year-over-year basis, CPI rose 2.9%, which came in line with the consensus estimate.
Core CPI, which excludes the volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.2% month over month in December, 0.1% lower than the consensus estimate, and 3.2% from the year-ago levels, better than the consensus estimate of a jump of 3.3%.
Expectations Soar Ahead of Trump Inauguration
The Bitcoin price jump came just days ahead of Trump’s presidential inauguration. A lot of factors have been responsible for Bitcoin’s recent rally. Trump is expected to create a crypto-friendly environment given his pro-crypto stance.
Trump has already appointed several pro-crypto people to key cabinet and regulatory positions. During his campaign, the president-elect promised to transform the United States into the "crypto capital of the world," detailing plans to create a strategic Bitcoin reserve and appoint regulators who support digital assets.
Experts believe crypto deregulation will help boost Bitcoin and make 2025 another historic year. Bitcoin has reached new all-time highs every four years during its past two bullish cycles since 2017. In these cycles, the cryptocurrency saw gains of 2300% and 1700%, respectively, followed by corrections ranging from 70% to 80%.
Bitcoin has climbed nearly 600% from its low of $16,000 in early 2023, indicating substantial potential for further growth over the next two years.
5 Crypto-Centric Stocks With Upside NVIDIA Corporation NVIDIA Corporation is a major player in the semiconductor industry and has been one of the standout success stories of 2023. As a leading designer of graphic processing units (GPUs), the value of the NVDA stock tends to surge in a thriving crypto market. This is primarily due to the crucial role that GPUs play in data centers, artificial intelligence and the mining or production of cryptocurrencies.
NVIDIA’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 3.5% over the past 60 days. Currently, NVIDIA has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Robinhood Markets Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates a financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds, options, gold and cryptocurrencies. HOOD buys and sells Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and other cryptocurrencies using its Robinhood Crypto platform.
Robinhood Markets’ expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 26.4% over the last 60 days. Robinhood Markets currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Shopify Shopify Inc. is an e-commerce corporation that provides a platform for merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as a form of payment. Additionally, SHOP has established integration with CoinPayments, a processor for cryptocurrency payments.
Shopify’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 70.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 12.5% over the past 90 days. SHOP currently has a Zacks Rank #1.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. is a global automated electronic broker. IBKR executes, processes and trades in cryptocurrencies. IBKR’s commodities futures trading desk also offers customers a chance to trade cryptocurrency futures.
Interactive Brokers Group has an expected earnings growth rate of 20% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.3% over the last 60 days. IBKR currently has a Zacks Rank #2.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Coinbase Global Coinbase Global, Inc. offers financial infrastructure and technology to support the global cryptocurrency economy. It provides a main financial account for consumers in the crypto space, a marketplace with liquidity for institutional crypto asset transactions, and technology and services for developers to build crypto-based applications and accept cryptocurrencies securely as payment.
Coinbase Global’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 11.4% over the past 60 days. COIN currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
