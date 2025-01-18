We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Modine (MOD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Modine (MOD - Free Report) closed at $132.80 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.19% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
The heating and cooling products maker's shares have seen an increase of 12.31% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Modine in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.79, up 6.76% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $614.7 million, up 9.49% from the year-ago period.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.83 per share and revenue of $2.62 billion, indicating changes of +17.85% and +8.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Modine. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Modine is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Modine's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 34.63. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.01.
Investors should also note that MOD has a PEG ratio of 1.02 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Automotive - Original Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.79.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.