Here's Why ASML (ASML) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
ASML (ASML - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $756.33, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.78%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the equipment supplier to semiconductor makers had gained 5.63% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of ASML in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 29, 2025. In that report, analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $7.19 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 28.39%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.76 billion, indicating a 25.3% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ASML. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ASML is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Looking at valuation, ASML is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.47, so one might conclude that ASML is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that ASML has a PEG ratio of 2.33 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.68.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.