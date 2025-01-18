We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) closed at $57.52 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 5.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 4, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.24, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.85 billion, indicating a 13.3% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.54% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.37. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.44.
We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
