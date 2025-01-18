We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Emerson Electric (EMR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest market close, Emerson Electric (EMR - Free Report) reached $124.53, with a +1.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Shares of the maker of process controls systems, valves and analytical instruments have appreciated by 0.77% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Industrial Products sector's loss of 2.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Emerson Electric in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 5, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.28, indicating a 4.92% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.23 billion, up 2.69% from the year-ago period.
EMR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.93 per share and revenue of $18.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.01% and +3.73%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Emerson Electric. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.13% downward. Emerson Electric is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Emerson Electric currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.73, which means Emerson Electric is trading at a discount to the group.
We can also see that EMR currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Manufacturing - Electronics industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.9.
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.