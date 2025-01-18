We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Clear Secure (YOU) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) standing at $26, reflecting a -0.04% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the airport security company had gained 1.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Clear Secure in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Clear Secure to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 64.71%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $203.45 million, indicating a 19% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Clear Secure. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Clear Secure is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, Clear Secure is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.37. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.68.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, which puts it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.