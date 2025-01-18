We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
BRF (BRFS) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
In the latest market close, BRF (BRFS - Free Report) reached $3.75, with a +0.54% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Heading into today, shares of the chicken, beef and pork producer had lost 12.85% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.65% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of BRF in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.15, marking stability compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.74 billion, reflecting a 61.67% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for BRF. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.38% upward. BRF is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BRF has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.67 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.33 for its industry.
One should further note that BRFS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.21. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.71 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, putting it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.