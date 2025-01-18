We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed at $180.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.39% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 4.17% over the last month, surpassing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 11.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Toyota Motor Corporation in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Toyota Motor Corporation to post earnings of $4.36 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.98%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $78.36 billion, down 3.91% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $19.90 per share and a revenue of $307.28 billion, signifying shifts of -21.5% and -1.54%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Toyota Motor Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.16% decrease. Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Toyota Motor Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.12. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.66, so one might conclude that Toyota Motor Corporation is trading at a premium comparatively.
One should further note that TM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.74 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, positioning it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
