We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ares Capital (ARCC) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
The latest trading session saw Ares Capital (ARCC - Free Report) ending at $23.18, denoting a +0.78% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
The private equity firm's shares have seen an increase of 8.85% over the last month, surpassing the Finance sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Ares Capital in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 5, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.57, marking a 9.52% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $784.96 million, showing a 11.03% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Ares Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Ares Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Ares Capital is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.09.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.