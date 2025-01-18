We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $4.50, moving +1.12% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.78%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.51%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.55% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.8% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Grab Holdings Limited in its upcoming release. On that day, Grab Holdings Limited is projected to report earnings of $0 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 100%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $756.6 million, up 15.86% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Grab Holdings Limited. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Grab Holdings Limited possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Grab Holdings Limited is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 74.17. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.17, which means Grab Holdings Limited is trading at a premium to the group.
We can also see that GRAB currently has a PEG ratio of 1.75. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Technology Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
