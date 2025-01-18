We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why Sony (SONY) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Sony (SONY - Free Report) standing at $20.64, reflecting a +1.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.
Shares of the electronics and media company have depreciated by 1.6% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 4.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Sony in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 13, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.26, marking a 35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $24.32 billion, showing a 4.19% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
SONY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.19 per share and revenue of $83.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.17% and -1.48%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Sony. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.75% increase. As of now, Sony holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Sony is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.08. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.93 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that SONY has a PEG ratio of 12.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Audio Video Production industry held an average PEG ratio of 12.65.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 19, this industry ranks in the top 8% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.