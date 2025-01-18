Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wix.com (WIX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) closed at $240.89, marking a -0.34% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.78%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.51%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the cloud-based web development company had gained 11.17% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Wix.com in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.61, indicating a 31.97% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $461.34 million, up 14.26% from the year-ago period.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Wix.com. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 3.89% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Wix.com holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Wix.com has a Forward P/E ratio of 33.06 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.63 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that WIX currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.34. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Computers - IT Services industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.57 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Computers - IT Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 48, finds itself in the top 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.


