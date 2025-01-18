We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Fortuna Mining (FSM) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
The most recent trading session ended with Fortuna Mining (FSM - Free Report) standing at $4.25, reflecting a -1.16% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.78%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.51%.
The silver and gold miner's shares have seen a decrease of 0.46% over the last month, surpassing the Basic Materials sector's loss of 3.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.14%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Fortuna Mining in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.16, showcasing a 128.57% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Fortuna Mining. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 12.5% higher. At present, Fortuna Mining boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Fortuna Mining is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.83. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.72 for its industry.
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.